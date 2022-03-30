Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX) Shares Up 0.5%

Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.36 and last traded at $27.26. 1,181 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Emles Federal Contractors ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

