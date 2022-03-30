Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.18 Million

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $35,209.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00047963 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,400.35 or 0.07207923 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,212.73 or 1.00079556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00056135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00047279 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

