Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $59.51

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.51 and traded as high as $64.35. Encore Capital Group shares last traded at $63.90, with a volume of 245,251 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECPG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.03 and its 200 day moving average is $59.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.60 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Encore Capital Group news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $315,396.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $423,703.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,361 shares of company stock worth $3,191,900. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 150.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,851 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

