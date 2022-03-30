Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley Financial

Stock analysts at B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 target price for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.38.

Shares of TSE:EDR opened at C$5.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 58.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of C$4.28 and a 12 month high of C$9.32.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

