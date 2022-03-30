Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €15.66 ($17.21).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($16.15) target price on ENI in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($16.48) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.21) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($18.13) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($20.33) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

ETR ENI traded down €0.19 ($0.21) on Friday, reaching €13.09 ($14.38). 79,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The company has a market cap of $46.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.52. ENI has a 12 month low of €9.38 ($10.31) and a 12 month high of €14.80 ($16.27).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

