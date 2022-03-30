Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) CFO Andrew S. Marsh Sells 1,300 Shares

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $149,526.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE ETR opened at $116.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.07. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.46 and a fifty-two week high of $116.40.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. Vertical Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,911,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Entergy by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Entergy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,213,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,263,219,000 after acquiring an additional 84,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Entergy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Entergy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,558,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,762,000 after acquiring an additional 27,050 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entergy (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.