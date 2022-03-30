Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVA. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enviva from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enviva in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enviva in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Enviva stock opened at $77.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.27. Enviva has a 1 year low of $46.93 and a 1 year high of $81.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Enviva’s payout ratio is currently -471.23%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $37,817,467.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph Alexander bought 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.28 per share, with a total value of $124,729.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the third quarter valued at about $13,971,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enviva by 21.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enviva by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Enviva by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Enviva in the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

