Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the February 28th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:EPHY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,877. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPHY. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 18.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 73.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

