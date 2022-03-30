EQT (NYSE:EQT) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.58

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.58 and last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 306161 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. EQT’s payout ratio is currently -11.47%.

EQT declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in EQT by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 566,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in EQT by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,417 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in EQT by 6,854.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

