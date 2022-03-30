Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equillium in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Equillium’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.77) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Equillium from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equillium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Equillium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Equillium stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35. Equillium has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equillium by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

