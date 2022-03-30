Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EQNR. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 241.00 to 314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.97.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,426,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22. The firm has a market cap of $124.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth $11,367,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth $205,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 8.2% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3.4% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 78,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 172.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 35,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.