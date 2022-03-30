Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EQNR. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 241.00 to 314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.97.
Equinor ASA stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,426,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22. The firm has a market cap of $124.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.98.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth $11,367,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth $205,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 8.2% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3.4% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 78,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 172.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 35,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.
Equinor ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equinor ASA (EQNR)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.