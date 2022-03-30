Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Chewy, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Chewy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 25th. William Blair analyst D. Carden expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.52.

Shares of CHWY opened at $51.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.30. Chewy has a 12 month low of $35.59 and a 12 month high of $97.74. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,550.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 3,636.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Chewy by 76.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 254.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

