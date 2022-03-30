Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Evelo Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Evelo Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evelo Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.32.

NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 644.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

