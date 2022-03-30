Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) Trading Up 0.3%

Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $6.87. Approximately 113,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 92,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Esports Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.33.
Esports Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBET)
Esports Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting.
