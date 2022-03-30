Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

ETD stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,589. The company has a market capitalization of $676.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.11. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.05.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.25 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

