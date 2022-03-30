Ethema Health Co. (OTCMKTS:GRST) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ethema Health Co. (OTCMKTS:GRST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,496,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GRST stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,901,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,886,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 million, a P/E ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.31. Ethema Health has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
Ethema Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
