Ethereum Gold Trading 49.9% Higher This Week (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (ETG) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $337,022.07 and approximately $3.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 49.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00036490 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00108794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

ETG is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold's total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars.

