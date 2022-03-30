Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $215.00.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $142.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.01 and a 200-day moving average of $198.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.72. Etsy has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $194,048.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $6,592,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,718 shares of company stock worth $17,724,029. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 1,113.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,361,000 after buying an additional 1,837,111 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Etsy by 226.7% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,306,000 after buying an additional 1,519,258 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,388,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Etsy by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,846,000 after buying an additional 577,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Etsy by 153.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,770,000 after buying an additional 560,583 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

