Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.40 million-$14.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.20 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:MRAM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.00. 698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,356. Everspin Technologies has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $179.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Everspin Technologies by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,262 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

