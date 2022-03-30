EvidenZ Reaches Market Cap of $4.28 Million (BCDT)

EvidenZ (BCDT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. EvidenZ has a market cap of $4.28 million and $7,118.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One EvidenZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00036905 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00108852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EvidenZ Coin Profile

EvidenZ is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,588,816 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . The official website for EvidenZ is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvidenZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvidenZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

