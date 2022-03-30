EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the February 28th total of 859,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.75. 118,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,879. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -593.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. EVO Payments has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $30.46.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $133.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.51 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EVO Payments will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EVO Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

In other EVO Payments news, Director Gregory S. Pope purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.61 per share, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 13,523.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 216.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 370.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 43.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

