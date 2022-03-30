Exchange Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,156,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,517,000 after buying an additional 134,577 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.99. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $47.60.

