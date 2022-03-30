Exchange Capital Management Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,394 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,636,933,000 after buying an additional 86,779 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,307,000 after buying an additional 119,077 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,817,000 after acquiring an additional 129,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,904,000 after acquiring an additional 41,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $371.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.93. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $311.54 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

