Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 211 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.1% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $177.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $467.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.46. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

