ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $215.00

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 30th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $337,733.51 and approximately $215.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004133 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000415 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 217.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001349 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

