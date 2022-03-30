Exeedme (XED) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.69 Million

Exeedme (XED) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $14.69 million and $660,895.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

