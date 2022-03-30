Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Exicure’s earnings. Exicure posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exicure will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Exicure.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XCUR shares. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of XCUR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.21. 7,000,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,276,652. Exicure has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XCUR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Exicure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exicure in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Prosight Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Exicure by 42.4% in the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 5,125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 1,525,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exicure by 1,592.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 886,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exicure by 1,522.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 455,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 427,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

