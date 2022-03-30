Exscientia Ltd’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 30th (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Exscientia’s (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, March 30th. Exscientia had issued 13,850,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $304,700,000 based on an initial share price of $22.00. After the end of Exscientia’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
NASDAQ EXAI opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 12.72, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Exscientia has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at $16,307,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at $42,131,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at $112,273,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at $1,186,000. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Exscientia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.
