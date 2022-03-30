Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Short Interest Update

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the February 28th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Cheuvreux raised Fagron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €17.50 ($19.23) to €21.00 ($23.08) in a report on Friday, March 25th.

OTCMKTS ARSUF remained flat at $$17.08 during trading on Wednesday. Fagron has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.67.

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. It prepares personalized ready-to-use medication in its sterile and non-sterile compounding facilities. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

