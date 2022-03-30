Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) shares rose 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 1,111,045 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,888,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the third quarter valued at $52,000.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

