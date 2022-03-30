Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Farmland Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 17.4% over the last three years. Farmland Partners has a payout ratio of 95.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Farmland Partners to earn $0.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.0%.

Farmland Partners stock opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06. Farmland Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83.

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 1.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farmland Partners will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul A. Pittman acquired 2,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 10,093 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 24,019 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

