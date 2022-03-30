Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Gap Up to $17.33

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.33, but opened at $18.18. Fastly shares last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 4,737 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSLY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Get Fastly alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Fastly’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $160,479.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $40,316.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,085. 10.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fastly by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,995,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,979,000 after purchasing an additional 528,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastly by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,117,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,425,000 after purchasing an additional 595,811 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,363,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Fastly by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,084,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,906,000 after buying an additional 630,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Fastly by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,049,000 after buying an additional 80,995 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.