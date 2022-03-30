Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.36 Per Share

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ferguson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now forecasts that the company will earn $8.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ferguson’s FY2023 earnings at $8.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Ferguson from £150 ($196.49) to £140 ($183.39) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Ferguson from £155 ($203.04) to £140 ($183.39) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,092.25.

FERG stock opened at $137.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.77. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $119.35 and a 12 month high of $183.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FERG. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

