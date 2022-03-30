Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.18

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.18 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Fidelity European Trust’s previous dividend of $2.65. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Fidelity European Trust stock opened at GBX 309.01 ($4.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 304.23. Fidelity European Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 256.50 ($3.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 384.25 ($5.03).
About Fidelity European Trust (Get Rating)
