Financial Comparison: Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) vs. Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) and Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Get Fidelity D & D Bancorp alerts:

Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Hope Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hope Bancorp pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

14.2% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Hope Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Hope Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and Hope Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity D & D Bancorp 28.67% 14.26% 1.24% Hope Bancorp 33.53% 9.85% 1.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and Hope Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity D & D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Hope Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hope Bancorp has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.53%. Given Hope Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hope Bancorp is more favorable than Fidelity D & D Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hope Bancorp has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and Hope Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity D & D Bancorp $83.75 million 3.26 $24.01 million $4.48 10.65 Hope Bancorp $610.13 million 3.30 $204.57 million $1.66 10.08

Hope Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity D & D Bancorp. Hope Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity D & D Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hope Bancorp beats Fidelity D & D Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, offering traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and short-and-long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans, trust, investment, and online banking services. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans. The company also offers trade finance services, including the issuance and negotiation of letters of credit, as well as handles documentary collections; warehouse lines of credit to mortgage loan originators; and commercial equipment lease financing. In addition, it provides cash management services, such as remote deposit capture, lock box, and ACH origination services; investment and wealth management services; mobile banking services; debit card services; foreign exchanges services, safe deposit boxes, and other customary bank services; internet banking services; and automated teller machine services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 47 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, and Alabama; SBA loan production offices in Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Denver, Portland, Seattle, Fremont, and Southern California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. Hope Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.