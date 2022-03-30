Financial Survey: SkyWater Technology (SKYT) and Its Peers

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) is one of 163 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare SkyWater Technology to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.0% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SkyWater Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWater Technology -31.13% -72.76% -15.51% SkyWater Technology Competitors -23.52% 3.33% 2.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SkyWater Technology and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWater Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75 SkyWater Technology Competitors 2276 9067 16678 689 2.55

SkyWater Technology presently has a consensus price target of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 56.79%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 19.74%. Given SkyWater Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SkyWater Technology and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWater Technology $162.85 million -$50.70 million -5.08 SkyWater Technology Competitors $3.68 billion $746.69 million -1.60

SkyWater Technology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SkyWater Technology. SkyWater Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SkyWater Technology rivals beat SkyWater Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About SkyWater Technology (Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc. manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

