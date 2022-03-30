First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Community from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of FCCO opened at $21.08 on Friday. First Community has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $159.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 million. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is 25.37%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in First Community in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in First Community in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Community by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Community by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 51.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

