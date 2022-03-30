First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area."

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FCCO. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FCCO opened at $21.08 on Monday. First Community has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $159.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Community will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First Community by 46.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Community by 167.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Community during the second quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in First Community by 1.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Community during the third quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. 51.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

