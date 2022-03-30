First Merchants Corp Buys 69 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Community Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $202.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.91 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.09, for a total transaction of $617,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

