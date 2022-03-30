First Merchants Corp Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $112.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $150.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

