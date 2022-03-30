First Merchants Corp Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

First Merchants Corp decreased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 19.4% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,718,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 42.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,791,000 after buying an additional 1,548,506 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.35.

CNI opened at $136.06 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $136.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.79.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.579 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

