First Merchants Corp Sells 1,016 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Merchants Corp decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $437.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.24. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

