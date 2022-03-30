First Merchants Corp Sells 206 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

First Merchants Corp lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,250 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.2% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,602 shares of company stock worth $2,719,062 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources stock opened at $120.63 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.83. The company has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $116.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.59.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

