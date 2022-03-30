First Quadrant L P CA Buys New Shares in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OAS. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $95,305,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 458,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,563,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 407,754 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 4.1% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 414,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 4.0% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 261,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OAS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $176.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:OAS opened at $147.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $158.48.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 19.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.45%.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

