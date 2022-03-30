First Quadrant L P CA Has $28,000 Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,326,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,789,000 after buying an additional 125,279 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,205,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,826,000 after purchasing an additional 35,332 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,992,000 after purchasing an additional 642,869 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,472,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,514,000 after acquiring an additional 392,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,155,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,729,000 after acquiring an additional 86,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $71.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.52 and a 200 day moving average of $66.55. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $72.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.34.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

XEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

About Xcel Energy (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.