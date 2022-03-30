First Quadrant L P CA Invests $62,000 in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in Apyx Medical by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,879,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,024,000 after purchasing an additional 325,804 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Apyx Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,781,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Apyx Medical by 619.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 118,785 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Apyx Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $760,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Apyx Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

APYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Apyx Medical from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Apyx Medical stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. Apyx Medical Co. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $17.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.44.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 31.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

