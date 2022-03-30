First Quadrant L P CA Takes Position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Information Services Group by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 19,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 77,763 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 193,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 133,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 762.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 371,473 shares during the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Shares of III opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on III. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Information Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.