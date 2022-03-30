First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company.

Get First Solar alerts:

NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.93. 23,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $123.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.65.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $92,969.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,492 shares of company stock worth $648,497 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in First Solar by 1.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in First Solar by 2.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,422 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in First Solar by 3.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,441 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in First Solar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,559 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.