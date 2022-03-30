First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the February 28th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
QQXT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.24. 1,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,024. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.63. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 12 month low of $74.53 and a 12 month high of $90.54.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%.
