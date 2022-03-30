First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the February 28th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

QQXT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.24. 1,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,024. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.63. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 12 month low of $74.53 and a 12 month high of $90.54.

Get First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 17,629 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,358,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 5.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,698,000 after buying an additional 13,548 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 18.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 39.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.