Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) COO Guy Chiarello Sells 10,000 Shares

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20.

On Monday, January 31st, Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $103.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after buying an additional 9,901,409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $522,697,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 77.5% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775,001 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 93.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $316,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

